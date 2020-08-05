Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Zoetis by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,228 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 419.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 963,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Zoetis by 115.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,982,000 after buying an additional 708,821 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $158.09. The stock had a trading volume of 56,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $163,468.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,316.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,468,263. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $131.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.79.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.