3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 0.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in 3M by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in 3M by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in 3M by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 598,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $4.15 on Wednesday, reaching $155.36. The stock had a trading volume of 198,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average of $152.94. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

