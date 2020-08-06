AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,405 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. 17,388,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,736,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.98.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

