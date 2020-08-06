AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. 923,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,736,876. The stock has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.98.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

