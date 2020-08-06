Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Price Target at $257.06

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $264.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,678,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,713,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $674.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $1,660,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 724.5% during the 1st quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 914,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 803,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Alibaba Group by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

