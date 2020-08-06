Cadence Bank NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 8.0% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.44. The stock had a trading volume of 208,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $133.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

