Cadence Bank NA Sells 5,800 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,615 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,097 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after acquiring an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,730,000 after acquiring an additional 193,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,730,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,479,000 after acquiring an additional 503,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. 1,157,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,970,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

