Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 2.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.98.

T stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736,876. The company has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

