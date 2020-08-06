Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,905 shares of company stock worth $33,768,893 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.19. 604,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,943,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

