Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.74. 355,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,754,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

