Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 113.9% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 7.4% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.85. 475,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,027,900. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $255.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,384. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

