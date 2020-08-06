Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 329.2% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Chevron by 8.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.10. 288,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.