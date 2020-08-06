Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.12.

Shares of ITW traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.57. The stock had a trading volume of 39,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,399. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

