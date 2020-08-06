Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 36.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,479.09. 1,455,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,479.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,376.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,009.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

