Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,052 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 255,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,117 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 414,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,272. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $102.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

