Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $136.23. The stock had a trading volume of 140,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,543. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

