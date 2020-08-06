Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $151,125,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Facebook by 160.9% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 31.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,027,900. The company has a market cap of $710.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $255.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.33 and its 200-day moving average is $208.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura lifted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.16.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,384. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.