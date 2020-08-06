Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,160,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,424 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $256,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,384 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $249.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,019,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,027,900. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $709.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.33 and a 200-day moving average of $208.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $255.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

