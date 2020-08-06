Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lessened by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 4.7% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Facebook were worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,202 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,780 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.14. 10,019,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,027,900. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $255.85. The firm has a market cap of $709.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

