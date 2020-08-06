Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 105,275 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 105,275 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 4.3% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 95,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $10.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. The firm has a market cap of $230.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.12.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

