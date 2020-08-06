Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PepsiCo by 170.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.17. 120,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,543. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

