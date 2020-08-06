Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,479.09. 1,420,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,309. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,479.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,376.75. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,009.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

