Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.5% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.55. 299,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,103,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

