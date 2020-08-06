Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.98.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 841,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736,876. The company has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.