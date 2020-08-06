Hotaling Investment Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 205,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $10.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.61. 53,014,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $230.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average is $116.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.12.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

