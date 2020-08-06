Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 593,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,354. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

