Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 71.8% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 389,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,961. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.27. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

