Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $44.40 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,404,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,477.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,479.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,376.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,008.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.