Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.99. 90,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,726. The company has a market cap of $287.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.37. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $269.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.30.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

