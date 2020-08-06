Ieq Capital LLC Sells 35,934 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,934 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Chevron by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 219,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

