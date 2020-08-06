Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 324,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 67,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 41,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 24.3% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,479,592. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $207.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

