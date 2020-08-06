Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,895,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,844,000 after purchasing an additional 943,196 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on T. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.98.

Shares of T traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736,876. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.