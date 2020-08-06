Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded up $9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $231.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.12.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

