iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lowered by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after buying an additional 713,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after buying an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,558,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the period.

EFA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. 1,456,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,044,680. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

