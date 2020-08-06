JSF Financial LLC Buys New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,600 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.23. The company had a trading volume of 140,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,543. The company has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

