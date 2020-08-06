JSF Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

JSF Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after acquiring an additional 600,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after acquiring an additional 438,676 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

