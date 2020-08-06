Lincoln National Corp Acquires 3,174 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,751 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in salesforce.com by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after purchasing an additional 84,602 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 24.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 78.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Cowen lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.91, for a total value of $2,836,447.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,018,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,630,652.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 695,732 shares of company stock worth $129,303,742. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.73. 109,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,129.83, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $204.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.