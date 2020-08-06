Lincoln National Corp Acquires 3,343 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.53. The stock had a trading volume of 411,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.05. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The firm has a market cap of $367.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,324 shares of company stock valued at $43,125,324. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.