Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 12,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,354. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

