Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,958 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after buying an additional 1,131,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $136.20. 116,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.