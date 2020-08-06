Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock traded up $10.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $231.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.12.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.