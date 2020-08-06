Lincoln National Corp Purchases 5,018 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.53. 212,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average is $119.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $331.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $133.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

