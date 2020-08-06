Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,868,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.20. The stock had a trading volume of 116,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average is $133.79. The company has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

