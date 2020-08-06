PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 173,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $136.02. 128,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,543. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

