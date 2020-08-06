Private Vista LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Vista LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 432,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

