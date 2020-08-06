Private Vista LLC Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $10.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.87. 2,691,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. The company has a market capitalization of $230.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.12.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

