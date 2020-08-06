Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1,019.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,175,384 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,019,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,027,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $255.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

