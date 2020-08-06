Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. The company has a market cap of $331.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.28. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $133.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

