Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Increased by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.2% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

