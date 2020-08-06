QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $22.88 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $10.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.63. 2,822,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average of $116.71. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.12.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

